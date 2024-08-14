Lake Mary Little League make their LLWS debut tonight

LAKE MARY, Fla. — Lake Mary Little League, representing the Southeast region, is set to make its LLWS debut tonight against Sioux Falls, South Dakota, representing the Midwest region.

This is Lake Mary Little League’s first appearance at the LLWS, and the fourth team ever to come from the Central Florida area.

Lake Mary went undefeated in their Regional Tournament before the LLWS.

The first pitch for the first-round matchup is at 7:00 p.m. in Williamsport, Pa.

Read: Lake Mary Little League welcomed home after earning a spot in Little League Baseball World Series

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group