Daytona Lagoon donates winter break vouchers for Volusia County Schools students

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Lagoon donates 39,480 Play Card vouchers to Volusia County Schools.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Students in the third through eighth grades can redeem the vouchers during Winter Break.

The vouchers are valued at $20 to be used for arcade games, food, and attractions, no additional purchase is necessary for the vouchers.

Read: It’s a White Christmas at Gatorland with the birth of extremely rare White Leucistic Alligator

Attractions include go-karts, laser tag, bumper cars, mini golf, the Skymaze ropes course, and a rock wall.

Students with the vouchers can bring them to Daytona Lagoon before January 3, 2024.

Tonight: SpaceX set to launch Falcon Heavy rocket following delay

Present the voucher at the front ticket counter to exchange for a $20 Play Card.

“As part of the Daytona Beach community, it is our way to saying thanks to all the families who have come out and supported our local entertainment venue,” explains Tyler Currie, Daytona Lagoon’s general manager. “And for families in Volusia County who haven’t had a chance to visit Daytona Lagoon yet, this gives them a good opportunity to experience the park first-hand.”

Read: 99-year-old woman travels to participate in 26th annual Greg Warmoth Reindeer Run

WFTV has reached out to the Volusia County School District on how they will handle the voucher distribution.

Come back for an update once we hear back from the district.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group