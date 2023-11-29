Daytona Stadium to Host FCS National Bowl on Dec. 10

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Stadium will host the annual FCS National Bowl on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 11 a.m.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The FCS National Bowl, which started in 2010 in Allentown, PA, showcases top Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) and small college football seniors from around the country. This is the sixth time the FCS National Bowl will be held at Daytona Stadium.

Read: No. 4 Florida State heads to ACC title game looking to add to ‘Sod Cemetery’ and ‘finish for 13′

Players from all over the country will travel and participate in practices and a combine attended by NFL and CFL scouts.

Read: AP Top 25 Takeaways: Back door to the College Football Playoff is likely to be blocked this season

Tickets are available at the gate and cost $20. Kids 9 and under are admitted free, and parking is also free.

Read: UCF wins against Houston, becomes only Big 12 newcomer to be bowl eligible

When: Dec. 10 @ 11 a.m.

Where: Daytona Stadium

How To Watch: https://access.qwikcut.com/fan-signup ($20)

For more information, visit FCSBowl.com

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group