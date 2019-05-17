Dead body found on Mount Dora road after hit-and-run crash, FHP says

MOUNT DORA, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a hit-and-run crash left a man dead on the side of the road in Mount Dora.
Troopers said the man's body was found on the side of the road near the intersection of Old Highway 441 and County Road 500-A.
Orange County deputies said the man, who was black and in his 20s or 30s, had signs of trauma to his body.
Deputies said a passerby saw the body around 5:20 a.m. and called 911.
Investigators are working a death investigation off Old Highway 441 just north of N. Orange Blossom Tl. in Mount Dora. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/4OfjbuBNL0— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) May 17, 2019
