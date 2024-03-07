Deadline to claim $30k winning Florida Lottery ticket, bought in Volusia County, closes in

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Lottery officials announced that a FANTASY 5 top prize-winning ticket worth $30,063.49 remains unclaimed.

The winning free Quick Pick ticket was purchased from Publix, located at 1478 West Granada Boulevard in Ormond Beach.

Officials encourage players who may have purchased a FANTASY 5 ticket from this location to check their tickets from the Sept. 16, 2023 drawing.

The winning numbers for Sept. 16, 2023, FANTASY 5 midday drawing were:

12 – 31 – 24 – 30 – 16

The deadline to claim the prize is Thursday, March 14, 2024, at midnight, ET.

FANTASY 5 is a pari-mutuel game in which players win the top prize by matching 5-of-5 winning numbers drawn in any order. Other prizes are also available.

Since the game’s inception, more than 1 billion FANTASY 5 and FANTASY 5 with EZmatch winners have won more than $5 billion in prizes, generated more than $3.93 billion for education, and created 16 millionaires.

According to a news release, “while any Florida Lottery retailer can validate the winning ticket, the FANTASY 5 top prize must be claimed at a Florida Lottery District Office.”

The Florida Lottery is responsible for contributing more than $45 billion to enhance education and sending more than 983,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

Since 1988, Florida Lottery games have paid more than $91.2 billion in prizes and made more than 3,800 people millionaires, according to lottery officials.

