Deadly crash involving moped, pickup truck under investigation in Volusia County

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash Tuesday involving a small motorcycle and a pickup truck.

Troopers said the crash happened around 6:10 a.m. at State Road 44 and Pioneer Trail in New Smyrna Beach.

The crash has both directions of State Road 44 shut down in the area as troops conduct their investigation.

Troopers said the crash involved a 2016 Suzuki Moped and a 2018 Nissan Titan.

The moped driver was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

The names of the people involved and the cause of the crash have not been released.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

