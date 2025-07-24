Grand reopening of Goodwill Industries store in Central Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Goodwill Industries of Central Florida is preparing for the grand reopening of its renovated retail store on South Orange Blossom Trail.

The store, which began renovations in April 2024, now features a 19,000-square-foot sales floor and a new drive-through donation lane.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the completion of these updates, aimed at enhancing customer experience and operational efficiency.

“We will be using this facility not only for great jobs for our employees but helping people transition into work,” said Ed Durkee, President and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Central Florida.

The renovations at the Goodwill store are part of a broader effort to support the community by providing employment opportunities and resources for individuals transitioning into the workforce

