Deadly crash shuts down Pleasant Hill Road in Osceola County

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Drivers in Osceola County need to use caution Tuesday after a deadly crash happened overnight.

Florida Highway Patrol said a multi-vehicle crash happened around 5:20 a.m. on Pleasant Hill Road and South John Young Parkway.

Troopers said three vehicles were involved and one of them overturned.

The roadway will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time as troopers investigate the crash.

Traffic is being impacted in the area and could interrupt students going to Poinciana High School and Toho High School.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

