Crash leaves 2 dead, shuts down stretch of West Colonial Drive in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — State troopers say two people have died following a crash along State Road 50 in West Orange County.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday at Hiwassee Road.

Florida Highway Patrol said the crash involved two vehicles.

Deadly crash in Orange County Troopers said the 2-vehicle crash along West Colonial Drive left two people dead Monday morning. (WFTV staff)

Investigators said one driver died at the crash site and a passenger in the same vehicle was rushed to a hospital, but also died.

FHP is alerting motorists that Colonial Drive (SR-50) is blocked in both directions and drivers should avoid the area if possible.

Channel 9 has a crew near this deadly crash and is monitoring traffic conditions in the area.

