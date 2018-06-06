  • Death investigation near Orange Co. convenience store

    By: Kevin Williams , Sarahbeth Ackerman

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office are investigating what appears to be a death near a convenience store on West Colonial Drive. 

    Investigators set up crime scene tape around the Circle K at the corner of West Colonial Drive and Powers Drive.

    A Channel 9 Eyewitness News photographer reported from the scene that there is a body near a black SUV in a nearby ditch.

    Orange County sheriffs deputies have not released much information as the investigation begins.

    Location of the ongoing investigation:

