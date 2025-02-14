Death investigation sparked after man found with ‘trauma’ at Pine Hills apartment complex

ORANGE COUTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in the Pine Hills community.

Deputies responded around 11:30 p.m. Thursday to the Rolling Hills Apartments, located near the intersection of Silver Star Road and Hastings Street.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said they arrived to find a man “with obvious signs of trauma.”

OCSO said the victim, in his 30s, later died at a hospital from his injuries.

Friday morning, detectives were still at the apartment complex, collecting evidence along Silver Chase Way.

A forensics unit was on site and multiple evidence markers were visible around a stairwell area of one the the buildings in the apartment complex.

Orange County death investigation Orange County Sheriff's investigators gathered at Rolling Hills Apartments in Pine Hills early Friday. (WFTV staff)

A sheriff’s spokesperson Friday morning told Channel 9 the department’s investigation remained active and ongoing.

