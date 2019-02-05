Death under investigation at Palm Coast home

A death was under investigation Monday evening in Palm Coast, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputites were called shortly before 6:30 p.m. to a home on Coral Reef Court, where the body of an adult was discovered, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Brittany Kershaw said.
Sheriff Rick Staly described the death as an isolated incident and said there is no threat to the community.
The death remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
