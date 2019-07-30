DeBary security guard inappropriately touched child, deputies say

DEBARY, Fla. - A security guard for a DeBary community was arrested after deputies said he inappropriately touched a girl under the age of 16.
Jeffrey Cobb, 34, was taken into custody after the alleged victim told officials that he had been inappropriately touching her since November 2018.
Officials believe Cobb knew the girl through her family.
Volusia County detectives have also learned of two other cases involving similar allegations against Cobb.
Cobb faces a charge of lewd and lascivious battery by sexual act upon a minor.
Neighbors told Channel 9 they hope more potential victims will come forward since Cobb is now in custody.
Cobb worked as security guard with the DeBary Golf & Country Club.
A judge set Cobb's bond at $50,000.
