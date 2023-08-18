Debate strategy suggestions for DeSantis’ presidential campaign leaked, reports say

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new memo reveals a super PAC reportedly offered debate talking points to the presidential campaign for Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The memo from the super PAC “Never Back Down” advises the governor to defend former president Donald Trump if he’s attacked by former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

It also includes tips for how many times DeSantis should attack President Joe Biden and the media.

A DeSantis campaign spokesperson said they were not aware of the memo until it got media attention.

The first GOP debate is set for Wednesday in Milwaukee.

