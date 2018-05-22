ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County leaders want to help first responders get to your house faster during an emergency.
County leaders will vote Tuesday to approve "no parking" signs along one side of most streets in the Avalon Park community, which has more than 4,000 homes.
If approved, the first signs will be up in two weeks.
Once the signs are in place, the Orange County Sheriff's Office says violations will result in a $30 fine.
The fight for changes started in 2016 when Avalon Park resident Russ Mozier told Channel 9’s Angela Jacobs first responders couldn’t pass through neighborhood streets because cars were parked on both sides.
“One of the EMTs said that it took them four or five minutes longer to get here,” said Mozier, who called 911 because he had chest pains.
“You shouldn't have to have an emergency, or death, or a house burned down or anything to force a change. Changes should be made ahead of time,” Mozier said.
State law says firefighters are required to have at least 20 feet of clear pathway on roads.
