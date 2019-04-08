  • Decomposing body found near Cady Way Trail in Winter Park, deputies say

    By: Sarahbeth Ackerman , Kelly Healey

    WINTER PARK, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Monday after a decomposing body was found near Cady Way Trail in Winter Park, deputies said.

    Detectives said the body was found Sunday in a wooded area near the trail between Forsyth Road and North Palmetto Avenue.

    Neighbors said they were on edge.

     

    "I'm actually concerned now. I walk it all the time with my children, so, to me, it is a big deal," resident Jonathan Arias said. "Knowing that something like that can happen raise some concern to me to be walking during the day.”

     

    Investigators said it's unknown how long the body had been in the woods nor how it got there.

     

    The identity of the body has not been released.

