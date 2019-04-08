WINTER PARK, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Monday after a decomposing body was found near Cady Way Trail in Winter Park, deputies said.
Detectives said the body was found Sunday in a wooded area near the trail between Forsyth Road and North Palmetto Avenue.
Neighbors said they were on edge.
"I'm actually concerned now. I walk it all the time with my children, so, to me, it is a big deal," resident Jonathan Arias said. "Knowing that something like that can happen raise some concern to me to be walking during the day.”
Investigators said it's unknown how long the body had been in the woods nor how it got there.
The identity of the body has not been released.
RIGHT NOW: The car driving up the grass is the medical examiner’s car. This means detectives have likely wrapped up at least that part of their investigation on scene. pic.twitter.com/3XRworNm5G— Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) April 7, 2019
The trail has been blocked off between Forsyth and Metric Drive (near Palmetto Avenue) since around 3:00. I’ll have the latest info live from the scene on @WFTV at 6. pic.twitter.com/2U3eo8V4dZ— Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) April 7, 2019
