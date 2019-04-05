Police: Winter Park High School band director engaged in sex act with juvenile

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Winter Park High School's band director was arrested on a warrant Friday morning after he was recorded engaging in a sexual act with a juvenile, the Winter Park Police Department said.
Christopher Michael Blackmer, 47, was arrested on charges of sexual performance by a child - possession of child pornography, Winter Park police Lt. John Montgomery said.
Investigators said they discovered several pictures and videos of the act on Blackmer's phone.
They said he has been under investigation since January.
Blackmer was booked into the Orange County Jail, where he is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bail.
Police said Orange County Public Schools placed Blackmer on administrate leave.
The incident remains under investigation.
Arrest #WPPD pic.twitter.com/PuSwOQMvau— Winter Park Police (@WinterParkPD) April 5, 2019
