Orange County woman jailed after molesting boys under her care, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County woman is behind bars after officials said she molested two boys under her supervision when they were 9 and 12-years-old.
Apopka police said 26-year-old Katrina Smith met the boys after befriending the family at church four years ago.
Related Headlines
The boys made the decision in March to tell investigators what Smith allegedly did to them, which are too graphic in nature to go into detail. A state prosecutor did mention that Smith would undress in front of the boys.
TRENDING NOW:
- Bolt cutters, acid, a blender: California man charged with torture killing of missing 8-year-old son
- Suspect to boyfriend's ex: 'I will bury you alive & let a cancer eat your entire family'
- Night of drinking leads to two men shooting each other while wearing bulletproof vests, deputies say
- VIDEO: West Virginia mom thwarts kidnapping of 5-year-old daughter
Officials said that the there were multiple occasions where the incidents occurred.
One of the victims told police he didn't tell anyone at the time because he was afraid he'd get in trouble.
Smith faced three charges of sexual battery, but was granted bond on four other charges. She remains housed in the Orange County Jail.
Investigators are working to find if there are any other potential victims.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}