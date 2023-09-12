DeLand Code Enforcement inspects entire apartment complex after hazard complaints go unanswered

DELAND, Fla. — Tuesday, DeLand code enforcement inspected 200 units at the Hunters Creek Apartment complex after residents sent concerns to city officials about ignored maintenance requests that are potentially hazardous.

“There isn’t a day that doesn’t go by that I don’t hate living here, but I don’t want to get out. But I got nowhere to go,” said Patrick Straight.

Residents told Eyewitness News in the last few months, they have had no working air conditioning units, roach infestations, and fear gas is leaking in some apartments because of the smell.

Some people living at Hunters Creek with underlying health conditions said they’ve taken the complaints to management but got nowhere.

The residents told us because of the inflation in rental prices around the city and bringing in enough income to stay afloat, they can’t move out,

Antrie Robinson moved to Hunters Creek in May and has already been having to go back and forth about working air conditioning.

“I’m very disappointed because I’m new here so that’s why we have to go through this,” said Robinson.

Eyewitness News spoke to the Regional Manager of Hunters Creek. He said in the last month, they have had several employees quit, even the manager of the property and all the resident complaints never made it to his desk until the city got involved.

The city said it was made aware of the problems surrounding the complex and has since started making action plans, starting with a formal inspection of the property.

“The city is developing an action plan to address the many concerns brought up by residents of Hunter’s Creek apartments,” a statement from the City of DeLand said. “One of the first steps was today’s site visit by city staff to identify any code violations and potential health hazards. While there may be some issues the city may not be able to address directly, we are committed to helping ensure the residents have an acceptable place to call home.”

The city said the full violation report will not be available until Wednesday. The Regional Manager of Hunters Creek said they are working on the problems and will be completed in 30 days.

