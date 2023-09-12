Pine Hills set to become a transportation hub for Central Florida

PINE HILLS, Fla. — Pine Hills is getting ready to become one of the centers of transportation in Central Florida.

The Florida Department of Transportation gave the green light for contractors to start work on a 50,000-square-foot Lynx transfer center.

The new project is projected to cost $415 million.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Modica Fleming has been using Lynx buses for more than four decades now.

“The waiting, the confusion with the transportation has been a lot,” Fleming said.

Fleming hopes the new bus transfer station at Belco Drive and Silver Star Road will be a positive route change.

Read: Shark bites surfer on face at New Smyrna Beach

Chesly Cherizol lives between bus stops in Pine Hills and he would like to see the empty lots that sit in the middle of tens of thousands of residents - occupied.

“I think it’s a great idea,” Cherizol said. “I don’t have anything against it.”

The new project will include eight bus bays. Lynx said the canopy and all eight bus bays will be lit up for riders.

Read: Deputies search for gunman after 15-year-old found shot to death in Polk County

There will be six parking lot lights to cover the parking lot and trail.

Duke Energy has also already installed 11 streetlights on Belco Drive for the project.

Read: QB Aaron Rodgers to miss 2023 season with torn Achilles

“It’s an improvement to Pine Hills,” Cherizol said.

For the families who have used and plan on using Lynx they feel it’s giving them back quality time.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group