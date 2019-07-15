DeLand man accused of shooting, killing his stepfather, police say

DELAND, Fla. - A Volusia County man is under arrest after deputies said he shot and killed his own stepfather.
Court records show Alonzo Harkness is now facing a second-degree murder charge.
The shooting happened in DeLand on South Parsons Avenue, near St. Paul Holiness Church.
Police had the area blocked off Saturday night with crime scene tape, and their investigation continued well into Sunday.
Neighbors couldn't get into their homes on the street as police investigated the shooting death of a 60-year-old man.
One nearby resident said there have been other recent shootings, so she's not surprised, but she said she wishes the violence would stop.
“It's sad. It's real sad because don't nobody deserve to lose their life over anything,” said neighbor Amayia Richardson.
Harkness is in the Volusia County jail and set to see a judge Monday.
Police have not released the victim's name.
