  • DeLand officials investigate shooting

    By: Christopher Boyce

    Updated:

    DELAND, Fla. - Officials are investigating after a man was shot in DeLand Sunday morning.

    It happened in the area of Georgia Avenue near New York Avenue around 1: 40 a.m. 

    Police said the victim was airlifted to an area hospital.

    It is not known what led to the shooting.

    Suspect or victim information have yet to be released. 

