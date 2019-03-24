DeLand officials investigate shooting

DELAND, Fla. - Officials are investigating after a man was shot in DeLand Sunday morning.
It happened in the area of Georgia Avenue near New York Avenue around 1: 40 a.m.
Police said the victim was airlifted to an area hospital.
It is not known what led to the shooting.
Suspect or victim information have yet to be released.
