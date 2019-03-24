Homicide investigation launched after man found dead in Apopka, deputies say

APOPKA, Fla. - Officials are investigating after one man was found dead early Sunday morning in Apopka.
It happened around 4:20 a.m. when units were called out to the area of Marden Road and Marden Meadows Drive in Apopka, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Upon arrival, an unidentified man was discovered dead on scene.
Suspect or victim information have yet to be released.
The investigation remains ongoing.
This story will be updated as more information becomes known.
