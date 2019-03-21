Florida Man challenge: Google ‘Florida Man' along with your birthday to find your story

FLORIDA - Florida Man makes headlines across the globe almost every day of the week.
Now viral social media posts have people finding the Florida Man that matches their personality by Googling “Florida Man” along with their birthday (year not included).
Maybe on that day Florida Man stole cigarettes and booze while wearing Spider-Man mask (March 15). Or he scared the public by walking around with a rattlesnake he found on the road wrapped around his neck (February 18).
The viral craze started based off of a Tumblr post last week and a tweet on Tuesday. As of Thursday afternoon the tweet had 21,743 retweets and 92,213 likes.
EVERYBODY google “florida man” followed by your birthday (florida man august 22) and tell me what you get. mine is Florida Man tries to attack neighbor with tractor— swervin merv (@g_pratimaaa) March 19, 2019
If you aren’t satisfied with the Florida Man story that comes up for your birthday, here are a few of our favorite Florida Man stories from the past year:
- Police: Man shot after refusing shot at Ocoee bar
- Semi-nude man rides bicycle backward -- again -- on Florida interstate
- WATCH: Man caught on camera licking doorbell of Florida home
- No dough: Florida men steal empty safe at Domino's
- Only in Florida: Man seen hanging onto car's hood on interstate
- ‘Florida Man’ had quite a year: A look back at 2018
