BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A tanker truck turned on its side on I-95, spilling fuel across the roadway and shutting down all lanes of traffic Thursday morning.
Traffic cameras in the area near mile marker 199 show the truck on its side and liquid on the roadway. All lanes of traffic are closed southbound south of State Road 520.
Brevard Fire Rescue is on scene. Firefighters said hazmat crews are attempting to stop the fuel leak.
Update: I-95 southbound crash. Fuel spilled is biodiesel fuel that was contained in the tanker. Southbound I-95 traffic will be diverted at SR-520. Crews already in route to clean up.— FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) March 21, 2019
The incident is SB between SR520 and Fiske Blvd on Interstate 95— BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) March 21, 2019
