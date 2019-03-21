  • All lanes of I-95 southbound shut down after tanker truck tips over, spills fuel across highway

    By: Sarah Wilson

    BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A tanker truck turned on its side on I-95, spilling fuel across the roadway and shutting down all lanes of traffic Thursday morning.

    Traffic cameras in the area near mile marker 199 show the truck on its side and liquid on the roadway. All lanes of traffic are closed southbound south of State Road 520.

    Brevard Fire Rescue is on scene. Firefighters said hazmat crews are attempting to stop the fuel leak.

