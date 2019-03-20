  • Four children injured after SUV drives through guardrail onto beach in Ormond-By-The-Sea

    By: Sarah Wilson , Michael Springer

    Updated:

    ORMOND-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. - Four children were injured, one seriously, when an SUV drove through a guardrail and onto the beach in Ormond-By-The-Sea on Wednesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

    Troopers said all of the children involved were under the age of 11. Three of the children were transported to the hospital by ambulance, and the fourth, a 3-year-old, was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries.

    Troopers said the 3-year-old's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

    Footage from the scene shows beach chairs and children's bikes on the beach nearby where the SUV came to rest on the sand. Troopers said the driver of the SUV was also transported to an area hospital. They said the driver does not remember what happened.

    Troopers said the SUV went through a parking lot, struck a pole and went on to the beach where it struck the four children. 

