Four children injured after SUV drives through guardrail onto beach in Ormond-By-The-Sea

ORMOND-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. - Four children were injured, one seriously, when an SUV drove through a guardrail and onto the beach in Ormond-By-The-Sea on Wednesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Troopers said all of the children involved were under the age of 11. Three of the children were transported to the hospital by ambulance, and the fourth, a 3-year-old, was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries.
Related Headlines
-
Ormond Beach police arrest 2 in connection to 7-Eleven armed robbery
-
Man accidentally shoots himself, kills dog while cleaning gun in Ormond Beach
-
Deputies: Couple dies in apparent murder-suicide at Volusia County home
-
Man sets trailer on fire with woman inside in Ormond Beach, police say
-
Ormond Beach man accused in plot to rape 3-year-old girl, deputies say
Troopers said the 3-year-old's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
TRENDING NOW:
- DOH! 'Alamonte' Springs road sign error on I-4 gets commuter's attention
- 19-year-old man fatally shot in Pine Hills, deputies say
- Patriots owner Robert Kraft won't accept plea in Florida prostitution case, report says
- Video: Toddler found wandering in parking lot with dirty diaper, mother charged, police say
Footage from the scene shows beach chairs and children's bikes on the beach nearby where the SUV came to rest on the sand. Troopers said the driver of the SUV was also transported to an area hospital. They said the driver does not remember what happened.
Troopers said the SUV went through a parking lot, struck a pole and went on to the beach where it struck the four children.
This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. for live updates from the scene.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}