SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - It looks like the creator of this road sign should have used spellchecker.
Along Interstate 4 near Altamonte Springs, a new road sign was put up, but there is a slight problem: There is no such city called “Alamonte Springs” in Central Florida.
Channel 9 viewer Jennifer Fillmon sent traffic reporter Racquel Asa a photo of the sign Wednesday. Asa has reached out to the Florida Department of Transportation about the issue.
But it isn’t the first time a sign has been misspelled on I-4. In April 2018, Channel 9 reported a “Princenton” sign that was later corrected to “Princeton.”
If you think that’s bad, in 2013, a misspelled road sign in Jacksonville, reading “Univ of North Flordia” embarrassed state transportation officials.
Plus, Florida was misspelled in that form twice on the same sign.
