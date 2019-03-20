  • DOH! 'Alamonte' Springs road sign error on I-4 gets commuter's attention

    By: Kelly Healey

    SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - It looks like the creator of this road sign should have used spellchecker.

     

    Along Interstate 4 near Altamonte Springs, a new road sign was put up, but there is a slight problem: There is no such city called “Alamonte Springs” in Central Florida.

     

    Channel 9 viewer Jennifer Fillmon sent traffic reporter Racquel Asa a photo of the sign Wednesday. Asa has reached out to the Florida Department of Transportation about the issue.  

    But it isn’t the first time a sign has been misspelled on I-4. In April 2018, Channel 9 reported a “Princenton” sign that was later corrected to “Princeton.”

     

    Read: Ooops! "Princenton" error on I-4

     

    If you think that’s bad, in 2013, a misspelled road sign in Jacksonville, reading “Univ of North Flordia” embarrassed state transportation officials.

     

    Read: 'Florida' misspelled on highway road sign

     

    Plus, Florida was misspelled in that form twice on the same sign.

    'Florida' misspelled on highway road sign twice
                 

