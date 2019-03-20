PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - An 11-year-old girl will be honored Wednesday as a “Citizen Hero” after she saved her family from a house fire, St. Lucie County Fire District Fire officials said.
“I heard loud popping noises in my room and I saw a light," Mya Vernon said.
At about 2:30 a.m. on March 1, Mya said she saw a bright light outside her bedroom window and then noticed her father’s car on fire.
Mya woke her family and got them out of the house before the fire spread and burned it down, officials said.
“I feel she showed great maturity and calmness with her actions and those actions save her family,” fire investigator Ed Hill said.
Mya’s mother, Annette Pierre, said she’s proud of her daughter.
"I hugged her like, maybe, 55 times in the car. I kept hugging her. She's like, 'Mom!' I'm like, 'Oh, my God,’" Pierre said.
The cause of the fire has not been released.
