0 Winter Park police arrest realtor in rape investigation

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Winter Park police have arrested an area realtor following a year-long investigation where a woman from China said he raped her.

Investigators said Wentworth Wang raped the woman while she was in the country looking for homes.

Police said Wang spent three days with the victim in March of 2018 and raped her repeatedly.

Court documents said Wang told the victim she was "the prettiest and smartest girl he had ever met." The report also stated he wanted her to have his children so that they could have a higer level of intelligence.

"This defendant took her to the fair, brought her back to a residence and then had forcible sex with her," said a prosecutor during court proceedings. "She tried to escape. He used brute force."

The victim said that after the assaults, Wang told her that he "knows people within the Orland Police Department and they would believe an American citizen over a tourist."

Investigators said that at some point Wang told the victim he had a gun and that he "had been to war and seen too many deaths to be scared."

Wang was arrested on three counts of sexual battery.

He was released on bond Monday after a judge reduced his bail.

It isn't known if Wang is still licensed to show homes.

