Domestic violence incident causes deadly chain-reaction crash in St. Cloud, police say

    By: Johny Fernandez , James Tutten

    ST. CLOUD, Fla. - St. Cloud police said a domestic violence issue is to blame for a fatal crash on Old Canoe Creek Road late Friday night.

    Detectives have not explained what led to the problems between the couple but said it all started just before 11 p.m.

    Officer said at one point, the woman drove away, but her boyfriend followed in another vehicle and later that man purposely ran into the woman's car.

    That incident started a chain-reaction crash that included at least five other cars on Old Canoe Creek Road, near Lexington Boulevard, officers said.

    One innocent driver, whose vehicle was struck, died at the scene and several others were hurt. The driver who was killed has not been identified by police.

    Officers said the suspect, Andric Barksdale, 34, is now facing vehicular manslaughter charges.

    Police are calling Barksdale’s girlfriend a victim in this case and she was also taken to the hospital.

    Barksdale was also hurt in the crash and is getting treatment in the hospital.

    Officers were collecting evidence at the scene for over 12 hours and Canoe Creek Road was closed until around 10 a.m. Saturday.

