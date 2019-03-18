Woman sexually assaulted during carjacking outside Orlando apartment, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Police are searching for two men involved in an armed carjacking and a sexual assault, according to the Orlando Police Department.
A man and a woman were approached by two masked, armed men at about 4 a.m. Monday outside the Summerfield apartments on South Kirkman Drive, police said.
The victims were in a 2011 white Prius when one of the men took their keys and drove away, police said. The other man stayed behind and sexually assaulted the woman before leaving the area on foot, police said.
Police did not say what happened to the male victim.
Authorities are searching for the white Prius with Florida tag number: IG37AF.
