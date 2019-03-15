  • Delta IV rocket set to launch from Cape Canaveral

    By: Christopher Boyce

    Updated:

    CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - United Launch Alliance is all set to launch the 10th Wideband Global SATCOM spacecraft atop a Delta IV rocket Friday evening at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

    The satellite will provide communications opportunities for the United States and its allies. 

    The Delta IV's last rocket launch from Cape Canaveral was two years ago in March 2017.

    The launch is scheduled for 6:56 p.m.and extends until 9:05 p.m.  For additional information, click here

