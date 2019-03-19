K-9 Robo busts ‘one-stop shop' drug dealer, Marion County deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A Marion County Sheriff’s Office K-9 named Robo helped bust a known drug dealer, deputies said.
The Sheriff’s Office said a deputy saw Carl Harris, 28, who he knew had a suspended license, driving an Explorer on S.W. Beach Boulevard Friday. Harris accelerated the SUV when he saw the deputy, officials said.
Harris stopped at a home on Rainbow Lakes Boulevard, got out of the vehicle and locked the keys in the SUV, deputies said. Robo conducted a “free air sniff” outside the Explorer and alerted his deputies to drug odor coming from the SUV, a Sheriff’s Office release said.
Harris told the deputies there were two firearms inside the SUV, the release said.
The release also said: “Based on this statement and the defendant’s extensive history for trafficking illegal drugs and dealing in stolen property, Deputy (Steven) Struble obtained a search warrant for the vehicle.”
Deputies said they found the following items while searching the SUV: two firearms, $3,395 in U.S. currency, 35.15 grams of methamphetamine, 3.65 grams of heroin, 14.25 grams of LSD, .8 grams of cocaine, 75.75 grams of marijuana, 22 gabapentin pills, 36 clonazepam pills and three alprazolam pills.
Harris was arrested and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, armed trafficking in methamphetamine over 28 grams and under 200 grams, possession of a hallucinogen (LSD) with intent to sell, possession of heroin with intent to sell, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of a drug with intent to sell.
“If Harris looks familiar to you, that's because he's been arrested for the same activity before,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.
