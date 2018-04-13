  • Ooops! "Princenton" error on I-4

    By: Lee Daniels

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A temporary error on the eastbound lane of I-4 misspelled the "Princeton" exit as "Princenton".  Of course, observers made note of the mistake on social media:

     

    Officials at the Florida Department of Transportation in Central Florida admitted the error and said corrections to the sign were quickly made overnight.

