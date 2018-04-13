Ooops! "Princenton" error on I-4

ORLANDO, Fla. - A temporary error on the eastbound lane of I-4 misspelled the "Princeton" exit as "Princenton". Of course, observers made note of the mistake on social media:
Related Headlines
UPDATE: @MyFDOT_CFL says the mistake DID happen but repairs/fixes were immediately made overnight. Misspelling was up for a day.— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) April 13, 2018
Officials at the Florida Department of Transportation in Central Florida admitted the error and said corrections to the sign were quickly made overnight.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}