19-year-old man fatally shot in Pine Hills, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Pine Hills Tuesday evening, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
The shooting happened at about 7:35 p.m. on the 5000 block of Pine Chase Drive, deputies said.
Related Headlines
Deputies said they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died, authorites said.
TRENDING NOW:
- K-9 Robo busts ‘one-stop shop' drug dealer, MCSO says
- Winter Park police arrest realtor in rape investigation
- Multi-vehicle crash on I-4 west near Fairbanks Avenue
- Disney closes $71B deal for Fox entertainment assets
A neighbor told Channel 9 that he heard about 20 gunshots, saying the shots sounded like a machine gun.
Neither the names of those involved not the circumstances surrounding the shooting have been released.
Meanwhile, a man’s body was found Monday just two miles north of the Pine Chase incident. Authorities have not said whether the incidents are related.
The body was found Monday on Hastings Street in the Robinswood neighborhood at about 8:30 p.m.
In that case, deputies said someone called 911, saying they smelled what they thought was a decomposing body.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}