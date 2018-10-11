0 Police: Man shot after turning down shot at Ocoee bar

OCOEE, Fla. - A man shot another man in the foot Tuesday evening at a bar after the victim refused an alcoholic beverage that the gunman had offered him, the Ocoee Police Department said.

Police said they were called to Frank's Place on North Clarke Road near East Silver Star Road after six shots were fired at close range.

Servers told Channel 9 that the gunman began frequenting the bar in recent weeks.

"I've never been so scared in my life. It turned from a few words exchanged to an array of gunfire," said a witness, who asked to not be identified. "He just had no regard for anyone or anything coming out of that building."

Surveillance footage showed the victim darting around a corner while the gunman pivots and starts firing at the bar, which was filled with patrons.

"What's really concerning is how close he was when he shot and the number of times he shot and his disregard for what his backdrop was," Ocoee police Deputy Chief Stephen McCosker said. "At one point, he actually was putting other customers in danger as well."

The unidentified witness said surviving the shooting was an unforgettable experience.

"(It was the) scariest day of my life. I'll tell you that," she said. "It's life-changing. It has completely changed my life."

The victim told Channel 9 he will recover from his injuries.

WATCH: Witnesses say a bar patron at Frank’s Place in #Ocoee started shooting a man right outside the front door for refusing to take a shot (the alcoholic kind) he was offered. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/MEHdtIrOpr — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) October 11, 2018

I talked with a witness who was at Frank’s Place on Tuesday night when the shooting happened. She says she’s scared to go back. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/ZXJsdtxPCf — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) October 11, 2018

