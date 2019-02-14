WATCH: Man caught on camera licking doorbell of Florida home

LAKE WORTH, Fl. - What appeared to be a weird deed that originated out west looks to have made its way to Florida.
California police were on the hunt for a man in January after surveillance caught him licking the doorbell of a home for three hours. Police were later able to identify the man in the incident.
Related Headlines
This time around, a man can be seen outside a Lake Worth home licking a Ring doorbell multiple times.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man was live streaming on Instagram during crossfire with Orange County deputies, report says
- Florida man said he made $18K in 2016, yet received a $980K refund
- Man says someone is ‘eating his brains,' rips up golf courses in wild chase, Lady Lake police say
- VIDEO: 'Peace restored': Condo complex residents say they're grateful for noisy neighbor's conviction
Later in the video the man can be seen gesturing toward what appears to be a stack of newspapers.
The man has yet to be identified.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}