  • WATCH: Man caught on camera licking doorbell of Florida home

    By: Christopher Boyce

    Updated:

    LAKE WORTH, Fl. - What appeared to be a weird deed that originated out west looks to have made its way to Florida.

    California police were on the hunt for a man in January after surveillance caught him licking the doorbell of a home for three hours. Police were later able to identify the man in the incident. 

    Related Headlines

    This time around, a man can be seen outside a Lake Worth home licking a Ring doorbell multiple times.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Later in the video the man can be seen gesturing toward what appears to be a stack of newspapers.

    The man has yet to be identified. 

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories