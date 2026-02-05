Police: Florida woman tries to steal towed rental car, pepper-sprays employee

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department said video shows a woman who tried to steal her car back from a tow lot.

Orlando police arrested Quabreshe Long on Jan. 22 after she allegedly broke into a towing business to retrieve more than $49,000 in cash left inside a towed vehicle.

The incident occurred on Ferguson Drive, where Long reportedly pepper-sprayed an employee.

Officers arrived at the scene to find an employee with eye irritation consistent with pepper spray exposure.

During the investigation, police said they recovered a loaded handgun, oxycodone pills, and a pepper spray canister.

According to a report, Long entered the lot to remove a towed rental vehicle.

To clear a path for the car, she moved a tow truck and struck a gate multiple times with the vehicle, police said.

