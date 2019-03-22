  • BREAKING NEWS: Woman stabbed inside neighborhood near Apopka, firefighters say

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was stabbed Friday inside a neighborhood near Apopka, officials said. 

    Apopka police said the stabbing occurred around 12:20 p.m. inside the Marden Meadows housing complex on Marden Meadows Drive, near State Road 414.

    The victim of the stabbing is a woman in her 50s, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

    She was taken to a hospital under a trauma alert status, firefighters said.

    Orange County deputies have not said what led to the incident.

    This breaking news story will be updated once more information is available.

     

