Assailant breaks into home, sexually assaults woman near Milk District, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Someone broke into a home and sexually battered a woman near the Milk District early Thursday morning, according to Orlando police.
Officers said they responded to a call for a residential burglary and sexual battery on an adult female on the 200 block of Hillside Avenue around 4:30 a.m.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and that no suspect has been identified.
