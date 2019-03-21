  • Assailant breaks into home, sexually assaults woman near Milk District, police say

    By: Sarah Wilson

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Someone broke into a home and sexually battered a woman near the Milk District early Thursday morning, according to Orlando police.

    Officers said they responded to a call for a residential burglary and sexual battery on an adult female on the 200 block of Hillside Avenue around 4:30 a.m.

    Police said the investigation is ongoing and that no suspect has been identified.

    This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. for the latest updates.

