Two-day event: Free dental care offered at Edgewater H.S. in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Dentists and volunteers provided free dental care Friday at Edgewater High School.
Edgewater High School was transformed into a full-blown dentist's office, and it will stay that way over the weekend.
The makeshift dental office opened at 6 a.m. and will remain open until 6 p.m. Friday and again Saturday.
"Pretty much every department will be covered, from getting teeth removed, to having people's teeth cleaned, to certain root canals on front teeth," Tampa dentist Dr. Steve Krist said.
Patients must first register at Edgewater High School, where they will then get screened.
"We don't turn anybody away. If we can treat them safely, we do," Florida Mission of Mercy Dr. Zack Kalarickal said.
Patients then get X-rayed, before their examination begins.
The Florida Mission of Mercy have treated patients in Tampa, Jacksonville, Pensacola, and Fort Myers, but this is their first time in Orlando.
"99.9 percent show a great deal of gratitude. They are just so thankful. They thank us. They stood out all night long waiting, and they thank us,” Krist said.
Organizers said the plan is to stop once they hit their goal of 2,000.
