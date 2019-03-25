Students first day back to class at Lake Mary High after classmate committed suicide on campus

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Students at Lake Mary High School are returning to class for the first time Monday since a student shot and killed herself inside the school’s auditorium.
It happened on March 13, one day before students were set to be off for spring break.
On the students first day back, Seminole County Public Schools says it will have grief counselors on campus for students who need them.
The last time students were in a classroom, the school went on Code Red lockdown after deputies said the sound of a single gunshot echoed through the halls.
A 17-year-old junior, they said, had asked to go to the bathroom during class and instead went to an isolated part of the school’s auditorium and shot herself.
Deputies said they don't believe any students saw her do it, but students still reported a frightening scene across campus.
Many students said they didn't know it was as suicide and thought there was an active shooter on campus.
Many students left school early, and classes were canceled the next day.
Security expert and former Secret Service agent Don Mihalek said the incident brought to light the issue that a student was able to get a loaded gun onto campus.
“There's a trend to minimize situations, not really look at the what-ifs… There's not enough what-iffing going on,” he said.
