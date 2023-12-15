DeLand police identify motorcycle rider killed in crash on International Speedway Blvd.

DELAND, Fla. — The DeLand Police Department has identified a person who was killed in a motorcycle crash on International Speedway Blvd. Thursday evening.

The crash happened just after 6:15 p.m. near the intersection with North Garfield Ave.

According to the police department, the motorcycle rider was headed eastbound on East International Speedway Blvd. attempting to cross North Garfield Ave. as a pickup truck traveling westbound on ISB approached the intersection and attempted to make a left turn onto southbound Garfield Ave.



As the motorcycle was crossing the intersection, police say the truck turned directly into its path.

The motorcycle collided with the truck, fatally injuring the motorcycle rider. The victim was identified by the police department Friday as 23-year-old Preston Lee Johns.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injures.

The investigation into the sequence of events leading up to the crash is ongoing.

