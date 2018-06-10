  • DeLand teacher arrested for sending sexual messages to teen, deputies say

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    DELAND, Fla. - Deputies in Volusia County are looking for additional victims after a teacher was arrested for allegedly sending sexual messages to a 14-year-old girl, officials said.

    Stephen M. Ward, 69, was arrested Saturday night and is accused of sending sexually suggestive messages to the 14-year-old, deputies said.

    Officials said Ward is a physical education teacher and volleyball coach at Stetson Baptist Christian School, a private school in DeLand.

    Deputies responded to the victims home around 1 a.m. Saturday after her mother discovered the text messages, officials said.

    According to a news release, the victim told deputies she has been in a relationship with Ward for about two weeks, but the two have never had physical contact.

    Detectives said Ward was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail and is being held under a $10,000 bond.

    Anyone who experienced anything similar is asked to call the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office Child Exploitation Unit at 386-323-3574.

