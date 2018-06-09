Small plane crashes into Daytona Beach retention pond with two on board

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A small plane crashed into a Daytona Beach retention pond Saturday afternoon, city officials said.
Daytona Beach police and firefighters are investigating the crash, which occurred around 3 p.m., along the 100 block of Campanello Ct.
Officials said two people were on board the flight at the time of the crash, but neither was seriously injured.
Read: Officials find body of woman reported missing after alleged South Florida alligator attack
Authorities did not identify who was in the plane.
The WFTV weather radar showed storms in the area of Daytona Beach at the time of the crash.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 9 for updates.
Daytona fire on scene of a plane crash on Campanello Ct. plane landed in a retention pond. Both people inside are okay, according to officials— Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) June 9, 2018
The 2 occupants on board the plane are both alert and talking. Plane went into retention pond.— DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) June 9, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}