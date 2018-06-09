  • Small plane crashes into Daytona Beach retention pond with two on board

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A small plane crashed into a Daytona Beach retention pond Saturday afternoon, city officials said. 

    Daytona Beach police and firefighters are investigating the crash, which occurred around 3 p.m., along the 100 block of Campanello Ct.

    Officials said two people were on board the flight at the time of the crash, but neither was seriously injured.

    Authorities did not identify who was in the plane. 

    The WFTV weather radar showed storms in the area of Daytona Beach at the time of the crash. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 9 for updates. 
     

     

