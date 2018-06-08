Plane makes emergency landings on I-75 near Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A small plane made an emergency landing on a busy Florida interstate, bringing traffic to a standstill.
The Gainesville Sun reports that a Cessna 152 landed Thursday around noon on northbound Interstate 75, just south of Gainesville. The training flight had been making a round trip from Ormond Beach to Gainesville.
The instructor and student were returning to Ormond Beach when engine troubles forced the plane down. The aircraft blocked traffic for several hours, until a tow truck moved it to a nearby rest area.
Channel 9's Greg Warmoth found himself stuck in the traffic gridlock on I-75.
The plane had to be towed to the entrance of a rest area so I-75 could be reopened to traffic.
The pilot reported engine problems forcing him to land without the aid of a runway. Weather did not play a role in the emergency landing.
No one was hurt.
Meanwhile, about a half-hour after the I-75 landing, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports that an amateur-built Searey plane landed in the yard of an Englewood home, about 200 feet away from Buchan Airport's grass turf runway. The pilot says the engine stopped, and he lost power. No injuries were reported.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
