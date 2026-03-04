Local

1 dead, 1 injured in early morning Orlando shooting at apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Police Department officers are investigating what was reported as a shooting on Metrowest Boulevard on Wednesday.

Official say they arrived at the scene to find one individual deceased and another injured from their wounds.

The injured individual was transported to a local hospital, while detectives continue to piece together the events that unfolded.

This is a developing situation, and we will continue to update as more information becomes available.

