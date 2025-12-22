Three-truck pile-up in Marion County has fatal results, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash involving three pick-up trucks occurred on US-27, resulting in the death of one driver and injuries to another on Dec. 22.

Troopers report that the accident happened when one truck hit another because the driver didn’t slow down as he approached the slower vehicle. The crash caused V-one to overturn, ejecting its driver onto the road.

The collision occurred when V-1 hit the left rear of V-2. Both vehicles then rotated clockwise; V-1 overturned on the road. The V-1 driver was ejected and stopped in the eastbound right lane of US-27, where a third vehicle, Vehicle-3 (V-3), struck the driver shortly afterward.

Emergency services responded quickly; V-1 driver was pronounced deceased at the scene by Marion County Fire Rescue. The V-2 driver was taken to a hospital for treatment, while the V-3 driver had no injuries incident.

In the aftermath of the accident, the eastbound lanes of US-27 were shut down to facilitate a traffic homicide investigation.

Troopers confirmed that the roadway was reopened at 7 AM on the same day. More details will be released as they become available.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group