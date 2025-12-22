One person dies in Daytona Beach two-story house fire

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Fire Department responded to a fatal house fire early Monday, resulting in one confirmed death. Firefighters were dispatched at 12:37 a.m. on Dec. 22 to North Peninsula Drive.

When emergency crews arrived, they found a two-story house with a basement fully engulfed in flames and smoke covering all three levels. Firefighters launched a vigorous interior attack and conducted searches for possible victims inside the home.

According to reports, as firefighters reached the second floor, conditions deteriorated, requiring additional resources to manage the blaze. Although they conducted a thorough search of the structure, they discovered one victim on the second floor, who was later confirmed deceased.

Daytona firefighters reported that the fire was contained within 24 minutes of the initial alarm, and no additional injuries were reported during the incident. Upon arrival, the crews found that the smoke alarms inside the home were not audible, which prompted further investigation into the fire.

The Daytona Beach Fire Department conveyed condolences to the victim’s family and stressed their commitment to thorough investigations in these tragic cases.

The fire department will release further updates as the investigation continues into the cause of the fire.

