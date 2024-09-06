Deltona man accused of sexually abusing special needs children through charity organization

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Deltona man is accused of using his charity organization to sexually abuse vulnerable children.

FBI agents in Central Florida said the disturbing allegations are focused on 62-year-old James “Jamie” Grover.

Investigators said Grover is accused of using his charity, the Special Needs Advocacy Program (SNAP), to get access to the minors.

The FBI said they believe Grover has been targeting young boys since 2010 while in his role at SNAP.

According to FBI agents, Grover also served as the Group Director of Autism on the Seas, an international organization that developed cruise vacations for adults and families with special needs.

Grover was arrested Thursday after a search of his home and his place of business at the Seminole Town Center Mall.

FBI agents said they believe there could be more victims and are asking people to come forward with information.

